Colin Burke, CSH grad, making lacrosse noise at Fairfield

Colin Burke sets up behind the lacrosse net much more these days, but the Fairfield University attack/midfielder is at the forefront of his team.

Burke, a freshman from Lloyd Harbor and Cold Spring Harbor High School, leads the Stags and the Colonial Athletic Association with 43 points and 31 goals through Friday. He was named CAA Rookie of the Week Monday for the third consecutive week and fifth this season.

Burke, who won the Class C state championship last year with Cold Spring Harbor, is seven goals away from tying Fairfield’s freshman record of 38 and within reach of the program’s rookie scoring record of 53 points.

“It’s all been pretty crazy,” Burke said, adding that teammates T.J. Neubauer and Charlie Schnider act as mentors on and off the field. “The overall speed is just so different. The slides and the defensive packages are so much more precise and quicker. You have no time to think, you have to move the ball quick.”

Asked of being a leader at such a young age, Burke said he found the confidence he needed while in high school.

“My senior year I was a captain and we came together, and winning a state championship was just crazy. It was a good way to get ready for college.”

Cold Spring Harbor coach Dennis Bonn said he’s been following Burke’s collegiate career and added he’s impressed by his former player’s consistency.

Added Bonn: “Colin is an athletic kid, he’s always been a hard worker and the last two years for us at Cold Spring harbor he really just blossomed, especially his senior year. It’s his hard work, patience and growing into his body, all those little things helped, and Fairfield’s getting the best out of him.”