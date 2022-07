College basketball coaching carousel in full swing

The coaching carousel is in full swing as 22 coaches were either fired or stepped down. Three schools have already filled positions, with Bruce Pearl the latest, replacing Tony Barbee at Auburn. Russ Pennell took over for Clarence Finley at Central Arkansas and former Bobcats coach Mike Dunlap replaced Max Good at Loyola Marymount.

New coaches are listed in parenthesis.

Appalachian State – Jason Capel

Auburn – Tony Barbee (Bruce Pearl)

Boston College – Steve Donahue

Bowling Green – Louis Orr

Central Arkansas – Clarence Finley (Russ Pennell)

Delaware State – Greg Jackson

Florida Atlantic – Mike Jarvis

IUPUI – Todd Howard

Jacksonville – Cliff Warren

Lamar – Pat Knight

Loyola Marymount – Max Good (Mike Dunlap)

Marshall – Tom Herrion

Maryland-Eastern Shore – Frankie Allen

Rice – Ben Braun

South Dakota – Joey James

Southeastern Louisiana – Jim Yarbrough

South Florida – Stan Heath

Tennessee-Martin – Jason James

Tennessee State – Travis Williams

UNC-Wilmington – Buzz Peterson

Virginia Tech – James Johnson

Washington State – Ken Bone