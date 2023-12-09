SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kowacie Reeves Jr. scores 20 points, grabs 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech over Alabama A&M 70-49

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Georgia Tech pulled away late in the first half and cruised to a 70-49 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Reeves, who has scored in double digits in six games this season, shot 6 of 12 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws.

Miles Kelly hit three from long range and two free throws and finished with 11 points to extend his double-digit scoring streak to 16. Tyzhaun Claude added 10 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (5-3), which shot 24 of 56 (43%) overall and outrebounded Alabama A&M 55-28.

Tech closed the first half on a 13-2 run for a 34-17 lead. Kelly hit a 3-pointer and Reeves scored five points during the stretch. Reeves finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half. Kelly added 11 and the pair combined for 7-of-11 shooting and 5 of 7 from long range. Five others scored before the break for Georgia Tech but none of them had more than two points.

Tafara Gapare's 3-pointer stretched Tech's lead to 30 points with 9:46 remaining.

Chad Moodie scored eight points off the bench to lead Alabama A&M (1-7).

Georgia Tech is at Madison Square Garden against Penn State on Saturday to begin a four-game road trip.

