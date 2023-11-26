SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Felder scores 16, Andrews 15 and No. 14 Baylor women roll past Alcorn State 93-47

By The Associated Press

WACO, Texas — Yaya Felder scored 16 points and and Sarah Andrews added 15 and No. 14 Baylor rolled to a 93-47 win over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Aijha Blackwell and Jana Van Gytenbeek added 11 points and five assists each for the Bears (5-0) and Blackwell had seven rebounds.

The Bears made 11 of 29 3-pointers and shot 55% overall while outrebounding the Lady Braves 35-19. They also turned 23 turnovers into 31 points.

Nakia Cheatham scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-4) and Zy'Nyia White had 10.

Trailing 4-3, Blackwell converted a three-point play to start the Bears on a 19-0 run. Madison Bartley also had a three-point play and Van Gytenbeek drilled a 3-pointer. It was 24-6 at the end of the quarter.

Blackwell and Andrews combined for 15 points in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 51-20 at the half.

Baylor, coming off a 124-44 win over McNeese State that featured a school record 17 3-pointers, steadily added to the lead throughout the second half.

The Bears head to Dallas to play SMU on Thursday.

