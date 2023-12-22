SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Kidd scores career-high 31 on 14-of-15 shooting to lead Virginia Tech over American University 77-55

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Lynn Kidd scored a career-high 31 points on 14-of-15 shooting and Virginia Tech defeated American University 77-55 on Thursday for the Hokies' 20th straight nonconference home win at Cassell Coliseum.

The 6-foot-10 Kidd grabbed 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. The Hokies (9-3), who won their fourth straight, shot 64%, and led by Kidd inside, outscored the Eagles 48-24 in the paint.

MJ Collins scored 12 points off the bench. The Hokies were without point guard Sean Pedulla, who has been dealing with a foot injury, for the second time in three games. Brandon Rechsteiner filled in and had a career-high 11 assists.

American (5-7) was without leading scorer and rebounder, 6-9 Matt Rogers, for the first time this season because of an ankle injury. Seven-footer Jermaine Ballisager Webb got his first start and scored a career-high 15 points and had six rebounds. The Eagles shot 39% and gave up 15 points off turnovers.

Kidd scored five points in a 9-0 run to put Virginia Tech up 16 midway through the second half, and the lead remained in double figures.

Virginia Tech trailed only at 2-0 and led 37-29 at halftime behind Kidd's 16 points.

Virginia Tech travels to Wake Forest for an ACC game on Dec. 30. American is at UMBC on Dec. 29.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME