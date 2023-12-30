Alonzo Gaffney, Jamiya Neal make plays late as Arizona St. rallies to beat Stanford 76-73

STANFORD, Calif. — Kamari Lands and Adam Miller scored 13 points apiece and Alonzo Gaffney scored seven of his 12 points in the final five minutes to help Arizona State erase a double-digit deficit and beat Stanford 76-73 Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Frankie Collins also scored 12 points for Arizona State (7-5).

The Cardinal led by as many as 12 points and took a 69-59 lead when Jared Bynum made a layup with 5:04 to play. Miller answered with a jumper and, after Bynum missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Jose Perez made a layup to cut the deficit to six points about a minute later. Andrej Stojakovic missed another front end, Miller hit a 3-pointer before Gaffney made a layup, hit a 3 and then threw down a dunk to cap a 14-4 run that made it 73-73 with 1:34 left. Spencer Jones missed a layup attempt on the other end and Frankie Collins hit a contested step-back jumper with 31 seconds remaining, Jamiya Neal stole the ball from Jones and hit 1-of-2 free throws to cap the scoring with 18 second to go.

Perez had a steal and was fouled with eight seconds left and missed both free throws but Neal blocked a potential tying 3-pointer Michael Jones just before the buzzer.

Neal was just 3-of-11 shooting and made 1 of 8 from 3-point range to finish with nine points, six rebounds, a steal and a block.

Raynaud made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds for Stanford (5-6) and Angel also scored 15 points. Spencer Jones and Bynum added 12 points apiece.

Raynaud had six points — including a dunk to open the scoring — as Stanford jumped to an 8-2 lead. Collins hit a jumper to make it 22-all with seven minutes left in the first half but Stojakovic answered with a 3-pointer eight seconds later and Bynum followed with a jumper in the lane before Angel hit a 3 and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-0 run about three minutes later. Another dunk by Angel gave Stanford a 37-28 halftime lead.

Stanford coach Jerod Haase yells to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

Arizona State hits the road to take on California on Sunday. Stanford plays host to No. 4 Arizona, which eliminated the Cardinal from the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here