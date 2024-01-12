Wheeler has 24, Brooks 22 and Washington pulls away from Arizona State in second half for 82-67 win

SEATTLE — Sahvir Wheeler hit all five of his career-best 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Keion Brooks Jr. added 20 points and Washington defeated Arizona State 82-67 on Thursday night.

Wheeler was 8-of-11 shooting and Brooks 8 of 14 for the Huskies, who shot 51% (30 for 59), going 13 of 25 from 3-point range. Brooks had 17 points in the second half and Wheeler 14.

Moses Wood added 15 points and Braxton Meah had 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Washington (10-6, 2-3 Pac-12 Conference), which had a 40-29 rebounding advantage. Wheeler also had eight assists and six rebounds.

Jamiya Neal had 14 points and Frankie Collins 13 with seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Sun Devils (10-6, 4-1). Jose Perez and Adam Miller both added 11 points.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer to start a 13-0 run and capped it with a jumper to give the Huskies a 62-50 lead with 8:47 to play. Wood and Wheeler contributed 3s.

Collins ended ASU's drought with a three-point play, but the Huskies scored another quick seven. Koren Johnson hit a 3 and a jumper that bumped the lead to 69-53 with 6 1/2 minutes to go.

Woods hit a 3-pointer with 2:14 to play for the biggest lead at 79-61.

Washington center Braxton Meah (34) reacts after a basket against Arizona State, next to guard Sahvir Wheeler (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

Arizona State shot 41% (24 of 59), going 4 of 17 from long distance. Turning 15 Washington turnovers into 20 points wasn't enough for the Sun Devils to join the 1979-80 team at 5-0 in league play.

Arizona State never led in the first half until Perez made two free throws with 1:34 to go and Alonzo Gaffney hit a jumper in the final minute for a 34-33 halftime lead. The Sun Devils had eight points on eight turnovers and went 8 of 12 from the foul line, off-setting the Huskies' slightly higher shooting percentage and 5-2 edge in 3-pointers.

Washington led by seven points on three occasions but could never separate. Wheeler hit a 3-pointer for a 26-19 lead at the 6:46 mark but ASU scored the next six, including a fastbreak dunk by Shawn Phillips Jr.

The Huskies go to reeling UCLA on Sunday and then UCLA goes to Arizona State on Wednesday.

Washington forward Wilhelm Breidenbach lies on the court after being called for a foul on Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (1) as center Shawn Phillips Jr. (9) and Washington guard Anthony Holland (23) stand nearby during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Seattle. Credit: AP/Lindsey Wasson

