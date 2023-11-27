USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's final poll:

Dropped Out: No. 18 Virginia (5-1); No. 21 Colorado (5-1); No. 23 Memphis (5-1); No. 24 UCLA (4-2).

Others Receiving Votes: Memphis (5-1) 63; Virginia (5-1) 54; UCLA (4-2) 46; TCU (5-0) 45; San Diego State (5-1) 45; Oklahoma (6-0) 44; Colorado (5-1) 43; Ohio State (5-1) 37; Clemson (5-0) 27; Auburn (4-1) 26; Princeton (6-0) 24; Iowa State (5-2) 11; Nevada (4-0) 11; Southern California (4-2) 7; Liberty (6-0) 6; Bradley (6-0) 4; Arkansas (4-3) 2; Cincinnati (5-0) 2; Florida (4-2) 1.