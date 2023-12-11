USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's final poll:

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas A&M (7-3); No. 25 Ohio State (8-2).

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (7-1) 68; Texas A&M (7-3) 56; Auburn (6-2) 32; Colorado (7-2) 31; Alabama (6-3) 30; Memphis (7-2) 26; Iowa State (8-2) 21; TCU (7-1) 21; Ohio State (8-2) 18; San Diego State (8-2) 10; Princeton (9-1) 8; Southern California (5-4) 8; Grand Canyon (8-1) 5; New Mexico (9-1) 5; Utah (7-2) 3; Cincinnati (7-1) 2; Drake (9-1) 1; Indiana (7-2) 1.