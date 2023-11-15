SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Townsend scores 20 to lead Oakland over Bowling Green 81-62

By The Associated Press

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Trey Townsend scored 20 points to lead Oakland to an 81-62 victory over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Townsend made 8 of 16 shots for the Golden Grizzlies (1-2), adding four assists and three steals. Jack Gohlke totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. DQ Cole came off the bench to score 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Rocket Watts pitched in with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Jason Spurgin finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Falcons (2-1). Sam Towns had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

