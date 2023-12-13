SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Fredrick scores 14 points, Bandaogo has double-double to lead Cincinnati over Bryant 85-53

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — CJ Fredrick scored 14 points, Aziz Bandaogo added 12 points and matched a career best with 17 rebounds, and Cincinnati pulled away in the second half to beat Bryant 85-53 on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati (8-1), which had its best start to a season since 2017-18 end on Saturday after an 84-79 loss to Xavier, shot 59% (16 of 27) in a 55-point second half against Bryant and had a 57-33 rebound advantage.

Fredrick was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 7 from long range. Bandaogo was 2 of 4 from the floor and made 8 of 12 free throws. John Newman III, Dan Skillings Jr. and Jizzle James each added 11 points. Viktor Lakhin also had double-digit rebounds with 12.

Connor Withers scored 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers to lead Bryant (6-6), which shot 32% (21 of 66) from the floor.

Cincinnati took the lead for good on Fredrick's 3-pointer with 4:51 left in the first half. Bryant stayed within double digits early in the second before Day Day Thomas’ 3-pointer sparked a 12-2 run and the Bearcats led 67-50 with 5:04 remaining. Bandaogo scored five points during the stretch and capped it with a dunk.

Cincinnati hosts Dayton on Saturday. Bryant plays Towson on Saturday in the Holiday Hoopfest at Elmont, N.Y.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME