Rivera, Gross-Bullock lead Bryant to 89-74 victory over New Hampshire

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. — Daniel Rivera had 25 points, Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 21 and Bryant rolled to an 89-74 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night.

Rivera made 11 of 18 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-7, ). Gross-Bullock made half of his 14 shots with five 3-pointers. Earl Timberlake finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Rafael Pinzon pitched in with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench. Connor Withers hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Clarence Daniels and Ahmad Robinson both had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Wildcats (9-7, ). Naim Miller added 14 points. Jaxson Baker scored 10 on 2-for-10 shooting, 1 of 7 from distance.

