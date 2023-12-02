SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Forrest scores 23 points, Williamson 21 and Bucknell hands Penn State 4th straight loss 76-67

By The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — Jack Forrest scored 23 points, Noah Williamson added 21 and Bucknell handed Penn State its fourth straight loss, 76-67 win on Saturday.

Forrest was 8-of-14 shooting, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Williamson was 9 of 13 and Josh Bascoe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Bison (3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. They beat the Nittany Lions (4-5) for the first time in nine meetings, their previous victory coming in 2013.

Qudus Wahab shot 7 of 8 and scored 18 points and collected eight rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and Zach Hicks 13 for Penn State.

Penn State had a 10-point lead early in the second half but after Bucknell rallied there were eight lead changes in the final 10 minutes. A straightaway 3-pointer by 7-footer Williamson gave Bucknell the final lead with under three minutes left. A Berger 3-pointer made it a six-point lead with a minute-and-a-half remaining and five free throws and a final dunk by Williamson maintained the Bison's cushion in the final minute.

The Bison were 10 of 21 from the arc and shot 58% overall while Penn State was only 4 of 19 on 3s and shot 47% from the floor. Penn State did have an 11-of-22 advantage at the line to 8 of 11 for Bucknell.

Penn State opens its conference season at Maryland on Wednesday. Bucknell is host to Radford on Dec. 16.

