SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Brooks hits 5 from long range, scores a career-high 26 points as Butler beats Penn State 88-78

By The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Pierre Brooks scored a career-high 26 points, Jahmyl Telfort added 18 and Butler cruised to an 88-78 victory over Penn State on Friday in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Penn State trailed the entire second half but pulled within 64-61 on Kanye Clary's jumper with 7:57 to play. Brooks answered a pair of 3s to bookend an 11-3 surge to help the Bulldogs pull away.

Brooks was 9-of-13 shooting from the floor and finished with five 3-pointers. Telfort made 4 of 11 shots and a pair of 3s. DJ Davis added 14 points and Andre Screen had nine for Butler (4-2), which made half its 62 field goal attempts. Telfort, Davis and Screen combined for 23 of the Bulldogs' 35 rebounds.

Clary scored 28 points to lead Penn State (4-2). Ace Baldwin Jr. added 15 points, Nick Kern Jr. had 12 and Zach Hicks 11.

Butler used a 15-4 run, capped by a Brooks 3, for a 38-36 advantage with 2:16 left in the first half and led the rest of the way.

Butler hosts Texas Tech on Thursday. Penn State is at home against Bucknell on Dec. 2.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME