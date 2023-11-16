SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Lynn Kidd sets career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Virginia Tech's win over Campbell

Campbell's Laurynas Vaistaras (22) is fouled while defended by Virginia Tech's Lynn Kidd (15) and Robbie Beran (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Credit: AP/Matt Gentry

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Lynn Kidd set career-highs with 24 points and 15 rebounds, Hunter Cattoor added 12 points and Virginia Tech beat Campbell 60-44 on Wednesday night.

It was a defensive battle in the first half. Virginia Tech held Campbell to 16 points — its fewest allowed since Feb. 7, 2022 against Pittsburgh. The Camels were 4-of-21 shooting in the half and Virginia Tech shot just 36%, including missing its first 10 3-pointers. Campbell turned it over 12 times in the half.

Virginia Tech went without a field goal for over seven minutes in the second half as Campbell pulled within 41-32. Cattoor gave the Hokies a 39-20 lead on a 3-pointer with 15:05 left and he ended the field-goal drought with another 3 at 8:08.

Robbie Beran made two key mid-range jumpers late in the second half. Campbell got within 46-37 and 50-42, but Beran answered both times at the other end with made jumpers.

Beran, a Northwestern transfer, finished with six points for Virginia Tech (2-1). Sean Pedulla, averaging 20.5 points, 7.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, was held to five points and five assists.

Virginia Tech jumped out to a 19-7 lead as Campbell started 2 of 13 from the field. The Camels didn't reach double-digit scoring until the 4:10 remaining when Anthony Dell’Orso made 1 of 2 free throws.

Elijah Walsh scored 10 points for Campbell (1-2). Dell’Orso, coming off a 35-point performance against East Carolina on Saturday, was held to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor (0) follows through on a 3-point basket against Campbell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. Credit: AP/Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech plays Wofford on Sunday. Campbell plays North Carolina Central on Monday.

