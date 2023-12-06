Boston College uses balanced scoring to ease by Central Connecticut State 82-68

BOSTON — Donald Hand Jr. scored 11 of his career-high 16 points in the second half, Mason Madsen had 13 of his 15 before halftime and Boston College beat Central Connecticut State 82-68 on Tuesday night.

Quinten Post, averaging 20.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game, added 13 points for Boston College (6-3). Jaeden Zackery had 11 points, six assists and four steals. Claudell Harris Jr., Boston College’s second-leading scorer, did not play after injuring an ankle in an overtime loss to North Carolina State on Saturday. Chas Kelley III, in his first career start, was held scoreless in 21 minutes.

Allan Jeanne-Rose had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Central Connecticut State (3-5). Jordan Jones also scored 19 points.

Boston College made four 3-pointers in the opening seven minutes and held Central Connecticut State to just four field goals. Post had seven points and CCSU had eight.

Madsen, Zackery and Post each scored in double digits in the first half, combining for 35 points to help Boston College build a 49-23 lead. Madsen, Zackery and Post only missed six of their 19 field-goal attempts. The Eagles got 19 points off their bench compared to CCSU’s zero.

Boston College led 82-54 with 3:40 remaining before CCSU closed on a 14-0 run.

CCSU continues its three-game road swing at Maine (Dec. 9) and UMass Lowell (Dec. 16) before returning home.

Boston College has two more games scheduled for this week. The Eagles host Holy Cross on Friday and then travel to New York to face St. John’s on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here