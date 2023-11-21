UCF edges Charlotte 74-71 in OT, advances to Jacksonville Classic title game

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ibrahima Diallo had a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining in overtime after Jaylin Sellers' grabbed Diallo's missed free throw and UCF rallied for a 74-71 victory over Charlotte at the Jacksonville Classic on Monday night.

UCF (4-1) will play George Mason in the championship game on Tuesday. Charlotte (3-2), which won its only previous meeting with UCF, will play South Dakota State in the consolation final earlier Tuesday.

Darius Johnson led the Knights with 25 points, adding six rebounds and three steals. Sellers hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with five of his six rebounds coming on offense. Diallo finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Lu'cye Patterson led the 49ers with 21 points and four assists before fouling out. Igor Milicic Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill scored 11.

Charlotte took a 26-22 lead into halftime, but the Knights battled back and used two free throws by Johnson with 11 seconds remaining to knot the score at 59-all and force overtime.

Both teams shot under 43% overall and under 30% from 3-point range, but UCF made 19 of 24 foul shots while Charlotte sank 11 of 16. The Knights had a 15-7 advantage in second-chance points.

___

