Lawrence, Manjon combine for 45 points; Vanderbilt ends 4-game skid with 69-53 win over Dartmouth

By The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ezra Manjon scored 23 points, Tyrin Lawrence added 22 and Vanderbilt beat Dartmouth 69-53 on Saturday.

Vanderbilt (5-8), which nearly defeated then-No. 23 Memphis last Saturday when Manjon’s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer, ended a four-game losing streak.

Manjon was 9 of 17 from the floor against Dartmouth and Lawrence was 7-of-16 shooting. The pair combined for five of Vanderbilt's nine 3-pointers. Lawrence also grabbed eight rebounds and Manjon had five assists.

Brandon Mitchell-Day and Dusan Neskovic scored 14 points apiece to lead Dartmouth (4-9). Jaren Johnson added 10 points.

Vanderbilt closed the first half on a 14-2 run for a 31-23 lead. Lawrence scored eight points during the surge that included a 3 at the buzzer. Lawrence and Manjon hit consecutive 3s to stretch the lead to 44-27 with 12:49 to play, and the Commodores had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Vanderbilt is 22-5 against Ivy League opponents.

Vanderbilt hosts Alabama on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference opener.

Dartmouth begins its Ivy League schedule on the road against Pennsylvania on Saturday.

