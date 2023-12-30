SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Forbes, King spark Tulane to 94-64 victory over Dillard

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Jaylen Forbes and Kolby King scored 22 points apiece to propel Tulane to a 94-64 victory over Dillard on Friday.

King added 10 rebounds, while Forbes had three steals for the Green Wave (9-3). Sion James scored 13 with five rebounds.

Jamey Sanders hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench to lead the Blue Devils. Armond Williams had 12 points and blocked three shots.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME