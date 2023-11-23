Vladislav Goldin scores points 19 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic defeats Butler 91-86
KISSIMMEE. Fla. — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as No.19 Florida Atlantic beat Butler 91-86 in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.
Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday.
Butler (3-2) got 19 points from Jahmyl Telfort. The Bulldogs had five player in double figures.
After Posh Alexander's 4-point play got Butler within 78-77 with 4:40 remaining, Gaffney's long-range jumper then keyed an 8-1 run for FAU.
FAU trailed by four points before using an 11-1 run to take a 77-71 lead with six minutes to play. Goldin, Davis and Tre Carroll all had three-point plays.
Carroll finished with 11 points.
FAU led 46-42 after an up-tempo first half.
BIG PICTURE
FAU: The Owls returned most of the nucleus from last season's Final Four team, and are expected to be a top contender for the title in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.
Butler: The Bulldogs' other loss was 74-54 at then No. 18 Michigan State on Friday. They entered allowing 58.0 points a game.
UP NEXT:
FAU: Plays No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship game, and with a victory will enhance their Top 25 standing.
Butler: Will face Penn State (4-1) in Friday’s consolation round. The Nittany Lions lost to Texas A&M 89-77 in another opening-round matchup.
___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here