Vladislav Goldin scores points 19 as No. 19 Florida Atlantic defeats Butler 91-86

KISSIMMEE. Fla. — Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points and Johnell Davis added 15 as No.19 Florida Atlantic beat Butler 91-86 in a first-round matchup at the ESPN Events Invitational on Thursday.

Jalen Gaffney added 14 points as six FAU players scored in double figures. The Owls (3-1) rebounded from a 60-51 home loss to Bryant last Saturday.

Butler (3-2) got 19 points from Jahmyl Telfort. The Bulldogs had five player in double figures.

After Posh Alexander's 4-point play got Butler within 78-77 with 4:40 remaining, Gaffney's long-range jumper then keyed an 8-1 run for FAU.

FAU trailed by four points before using an 11-1 run to take a 77-71 lead with six minutes to play. Goldin, Davis and Tre Carroll all had three-point plays.

Carroll finished with 11 points.

FAU led 46-42 after an up-tempo first half.

Butler center Andre Screen (23) dunks in front of Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

BIG PICTURE

FAU: The Owls returned most of the nucleus from last season's Final Four team, and are expected to be a top contender for the title in their first season in the American Athletic Conference.

Butler: The Bulldogs' other loss was 74-54 at then No. 18 Michigan State on Friday. They entered allowing 58.0 points a game.

UP NEXT:

Florida Atlantic guard Bryan Greenlee (4) has the ball poked away by Butler guard Posh Alexander (5) as guard Landon Moore (14) helps defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

FAU: Plays No. 12 Texas A&M (5-0) in the semifinals on Friday. The winner advances to Sunday's championship game, and with a victory will enhance their Top 25 standing.

Butler: Will face Penn State (4-1) in Friday’s consolation round. The Nittany Lions lost to Texas A&M 89-77 in another opening-round matchup.

