Carrington leads Pittsburgh to 86-74 victory over Florida Gulf Coast

PITTSBURGH — Freshman Carlton Carrington scored 19 points and handed out seven assists to lead Pittsburgh to an 86-74 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night.

Carrington made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for Pittsburgh (3-0). Blake Hinson had 18 points and five rebounds to help the Panthers win for a ninth straight time at home. Ishmael Leggett totaled 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Freshman Jaland Lowe came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers, scoring 12.

Keeshawn Kellman totaled 14 points and six rebounds to pace Florida Gulf Coast (1-2). Reserve Isaiah Thompson scored 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers.

Hinson and Lowe scored 10 points apiece to lead Pittsburgh to a 45-35 lead at halftime. The Panthers built it by sinking 14 of 23 free throws. The Eagles were 2 for 4 at the line in the first half.

Carrington continues to shine for Pitt. He became the first player in Division I to record a triple-double in his debut since Notre Dame's Chris Thomas did it against Sacred Heart on Nov. 16, 2001. Carrington had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 100-52 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Panthers' opener.

Pittsburgh held its first two opponents to 30.5% shooting from the floor, but the Eagles sank 28 of 58 attempts (48.3%) in the loss.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here