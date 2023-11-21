SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Watkins' 19 points and career-high 8 assists lead Florida State past UNLV in the Sunshine Slam

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jamir Watkins had 19 points and a career-high eight assists, Darin Green Jr. added 16 points and Florida State beat UNLV 83-75 on Monday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Florida State (3-1) will play the winner of the Colorado-Richmond game on Tuesday for the championship. UNLV (2-2) will play the loser.

Cam Corhen scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and De’Ante Green had 10 points for Florida State. Watkins, a transfer from VCU, made 8 of 11 shots.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points for UNLV. Justin Webster, Dedan Thomas Jr., and Jalen Hill all scored 13, while Luis Rodriguez added 12 points.

Florida State never trailed and had a double-digit lead for most of the game. UNLV used a 15-6 run to pull to 63-58 with 8:40 remaining but didn't get closer. Boone scored with a layup and a dunk during the stretch.

The Seminoles answered with an 18-7 run, capped by a Corhen dunk, and led 81-65 with 2:15 remaining.

Florida State shot 63% (32 of 51) overall, UNLV 57% (29 of 51) and the teams combined for 29 turnovers.

