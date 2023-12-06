Noah Thomasson and Justin Hill combine for 30 points as Georgia beats rival Georgia Tech 76-62

ATHENS, Ga. — Noah Thomasson scored 16 points, Justin Hill added 14 points and Georgia beat rival Georgia Tech 76-62 on Tuesday night.

Georgia (6-3) jumped out to a led 28-14 in the first half as Georgia Tech started the game making just 6 of 27 shots. The Yellow Jackets missed 10 straight field goals over a five-minute span. The Bulldogs extended their lead to 36-20 at the break and kept the double-digit lead the entire second half — with the largest margin reaching 23 points.

Georgia Tech (4-3) was coming off back-to-back victories over No. 21 Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge and No. 7 Duke in its ACC opener.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Blue Cain each scored 12 points for Georgia.

Miles Kelly and Kowacie Reeves Jr. had 12 points apiece for Georgia Tech. Kelly also had seven rebounds and four assists. Baye Ndongo grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight points.

Georgia avenged a 79-77 loss in the previous meeting last season. Georgia Tech also won the last meeting at Stegeman Coliseum, 88-78 on Nov. 19, 2021. The Yellow Jackets lead the series 107-92.

Georgia Tech hosts Alabama A&M on Saturday. Georgia, which completed the second outing of a six-game homestand, has the rest of the week off before facing High Point on Dec. 16.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here