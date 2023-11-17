Green Bay women hold off No. 22 Creighton 65-53 for its first Top 25 win since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. — Maddy Schreiber scored 14 points, Callie Genke added 11 points and Green Bay held off No. 22 Creighton 65-53 on Thursday night.

Green Bay (2-1) earned its first win over an AP Top 25 team since 2019.

Schreiber scored eight of her points in the third quarter and Green Bay led 52-37 entering the fourth. But Creighton scored 14 of the opening 17 points of the fourth to get within 55-51.

Bailey Butler ended Green Bay's four-minute scoring drought to begin a game-closing 10-2 run. Lauren Jensen had Creighton's only field goal in the final six minutes.

Cassie Schiltz had 10 points for Green Bay, which started a six-game road trip.

Jensen led Creighton (2-1) with 21 points, nine coming in the fourth, and Emma Ronsiek added 15 points. Jensen was 8 of 18 from the field, but the rest of her teammates went 10 of 35.

The Phoenix led 21-5 in the first quarter as Creighton made just two field goals in the opening eight minutes. Green Bay shot 61% from the field in the first half, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

It was the first game between the two programs since 1995.

