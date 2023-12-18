SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Stojakovic, Raynaud lead Stanford to 82-64 victory over Idaho

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Freshman Andrej Stojakovic scored 17 points, Maxime Raynaud added a double-double and Stanford breezed to an 82-64 victory over Idaho on Sunday.

Stojakovic sank 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (5-4), who were coming off a two-week layoff for final exams. Raynaud had 12 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Jones added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with seven rebounds. Freshman Kanaan Carlyle came off the bench to score 11 and block two shots.

The Cardinal shot 56.4% for the game and made 10 of 23 from distance (43.5%). Idaho shot 39.4% overall and 24% from distance (6 of 25). Stanford won the rebound battle 42-26. The Vandals turned the ball over just five times while forcing 14.

Despite the loss, Idaho leads 7-4 in a series that dates to the 1938-39 season. The Cardinal have won the last three against the Vandals, including an 86-80 victory in 2016 — the last time they squared off.

Freshman Tyler Linhardt came off the bench to score a season-best 16 on 7-for-10 shooting to lead the Vandals (6-5), who had a three-game win streak end. Quinn Denker made 5 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 from beyond the arc, and scored 13. D'Angelo Minnis contributed 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Raynaud and Stojakovic scored eight points apiece to guide Stanford to a 41-22 lead at halftime. Linhardt had five first-half points as the Idaho bench accounted 12 of the Vandals' total at intermission.

Stanford travels to play San Diego State on Thursday before beginning Pac-12 Conference play at home against Arizona State on Dec. 29. Idaho travels to play UC Riverside on Thursday in its final tune-up before beginning Big Sky Conference play.

