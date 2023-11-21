Indiana closes on a 13-2 run to beat Louisville 74-66 for 3rd place at the Empire Classic

NEW YORK — Xavier Johnson had 14 points, Malik Reneau scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Indiana closed on a 13-2 run to beat Louisville 74-66 on Monday in the third-place game of the Empire Classic.

Indiana trailed 64-61 with 4:23 remaining after JJ Traynor's dunk but Louisville did not score again until Skyy Clark's wide open layup with 4.1 seconds left.

Johnson made a fast-break layup, following a steal by Reneau, to put Indiana ahead 65-64. Reneau added a basket in the paint and two free throws to make it 69-64.

Indiana scored 13 straight points in the final four minutes.

Kel’el Ware also scored 12 points for Indiana (4-1). Anthony Walker added 11 points. Reneau, who scored a career-high 18 points in a loss to No. 5 UConn on Sunday, finished 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 at the stripe.

Walker scored nine points in the first half to help Indiana build a 34-29 lead. The Hoosiers got 18 bench points in the first half and 20 points in the paint.

Clark led Louisville (2-3) with 19 points. Tre White added 10 points.

Former Indiana star Victor Oladipo sat courtside.

Indiana plays Harvard in Indianapolis on Sunday. Louisville, which was coming off an 81-80 loss to No. 19 Texas on a buzzer beater, returns home to face New Mexico State on Sunday.

