SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Cattoor, Pedulla combine for 35 points in Virginia Tech's 71-62 win over Iowa State

By The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hunter Cattoor scored 18 points and Sean Pedulla had 17 to lead Virginia Tech to a 71-62 win over Iowa State on Friday and into the championship game of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Hokies (5-1) will take on No. 19 FAU in Sunday's title game while the Cyclones (5-1) play No. 12 Texas A&M.

Virginia Tech led the entire second half by as many as 11 points but the Cyclones got within two with 4 1/2 minutes to go on Robert Jones' 3-pointer. The Hokies scored the next five points from the line and Pedulla hit 3-pointers 45 seconds apart, the second coming with 1:10 to go for an eight-point lead.

Pedulla made five 3-pointers and Cattoor, who fouled out with 1:40 to go, hit three. Lynn Kidd added 13 points and Tyler Nickel 10. Virginia Tech was 11 of 28 from the arc and 20 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Milan Momcilovic scored a career-high 21 points, Tamin Lipsey had 18 and Tre King 10 for Iowa State.

Virginia Tech grabbed the lead for good with a 15-2 run that started with a pair of Cattoor 3-pointers with eight minutes left in the first half. The Hokies led 40-30 at halftime.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME