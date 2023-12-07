Sylla and Sellers combine for 36 points in UCF's 94-52 rout of Jacksonville

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thierno Sylla had career highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylin Sellers scored 16 points and UCF rolled to a 94-52 victory over Jacksonville on Wednesday night.

Sylla was 7-of-11 shooting from the field and Sellers made 4 of 10 shots. The pair combined for five of the Knights' 15 3-pointers and nine of their 17 free throws. Marchelus Avery added 12 points for UCF (6-2). Avery's 3-pointer with 10:17 to play stretched the Knights' lead to 40 points.

UCF opened on a 19-2 run and led 48-18 at the break. Sellers and Sylla combined for 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Sellers made three from long range and Sylla grabbed eight rebounds.

UCF also forced 19 turnovers in the game, and Sylla had two of its eight blocks. The Knights entered averaging 5.3 block per game.

Robert McCray V scored 12 points and Marcus Niblack had nine for Jacksonville (6-3), which had its four-game win streak end.

UCF and Jacksonville were conference mates in the Atlantic Sun Conference from 1998-2005. The Knights lead the all-time series 14-12, including winning the last three meetings.

UCF hosts Southern Mississippi on Sunday.

Jacksonville plays at South Carolina State on Monday.

