Pember, Abee propel UNC Asheville to 97-51 victory over Johnson
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Drew Pember and Fletcher Abee scored 15 points apiece to guide UNC Asheville to a 97-51 romp over Johnson University on Friday night.
Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-3). Abee sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Josh Banks and reserve Davion Cunningham scored 11 each. Nicholas McMullen totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Malique Oates scored 10 points to lead the Royals.
