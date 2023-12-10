Dickinson scores 13 points, has 16 rebounds, helps lead No. 2 Kansas over rival Missouri 73-64

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Hunter Dickinson had 13 points and 16 rebounds, Kevin McCullar Jr. and KJ Adams had 17 points each and No. 2 Kansas beat rival Missouri 73-64 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks closed out the first half on a 14-0 run started by a Elmarko Jackson's 3-pointer to turn a 2-point deficit into a 41-29 halftime lead.

McCullar Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Sean East II led Missouri with 21 points and Nick Honor scored 17, but the Tigers were without one of their guards, Caleb Grill. Grill injured his non-shooting wrist last Sunday and is expected to miss 5-7 weeks. He averages 8.4 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Missouri kept it close in the second half outscoring Kansas 35-32, but it wasn’t enough to pull off an upset of their border foe and former Big 12 rival.

Kansas dominated in the paint scoring 42 points down low, but were careless with the ball and committed 16 turnovers, which kept Missouri in the game in the first half.

The Jayhawks, who improved to 9-1, shot 25 of 56 while Missouri went 24 for 58 from the floor and fell to 7-3.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

ROBINSON JERSEY RETIRED

Prior to the game, Thomas Robinson had his No. 0 jersey retired. He led the Jayhawks to the NCAA title game in 2012 and was named a Consensus All-America First Team that same year.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: After jumping out a quick lead, they went cold to end the first half and never bounced back.

Kansas forward K.J. Adams Jr. (24) shoots under pressure from Missouri forwards Noah Carter (35) and Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Kansas: Had a slow start, but their defense locked down in the final few minutes of the first half and never looked back after that. They have their first true road game in their next contest.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Hosts Seton Hall next Sunday.

Kansas: Travels to Indiana next Saturday.