SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Smart guides Southeast Missouri State over Lindsey Wilson College 87-59

By The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Aquan Smart scored 18 points to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 87-59 victory over Lindsey Wilson College on Sunday.

Smart made 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws for the Redhawks (4-7). He added seven rebounds and five assists. Braxton Stacker scored 13 with five boards. Rob Martin hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Bryce Brown had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Blue Raiders. Matt Khoury came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME