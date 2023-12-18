Smart guides Southeast Missouri State over Lindsey Wilson College 87-59

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Aquan Smart scored 18 points to lead Southeast Missouri State to an 87-59 victory over Lindsey Wilson College on Sunday.

Smart made 5 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and 7 of 9 free throws for the Redhawks (4-7). He added seven rebounds and five assists. Braxton Stacker scored 13 with five boards. Rob Martin hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Bryce Brown had 15 points and nine rebounds to pace the Blue Raiders. Matt Khoury came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and score 14.

