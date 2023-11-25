SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Davis and Collins score 11, No. 24 Ole Miss women pull away from Little Rock 58-45

By The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. — Marquesha Davis and Snudda Collins scored 11 points apiece and No. 24 Mississippi pulled away from Arkansas Little Rock 58-45 on Saturday.

After five quick points by Mesi Triplett, including a three-point play, the Trojans trailed 38-36 barely a minute into the fourth quarter. It was still a two-point game with less than seven minutes to go when Davis scored five points and Tyia Singleton hit a 3-pointer for a 50-40 lead.

Triplett ended the drought with a layup with 3:34 to go but the Rebel defense kept the pressure on and they pulled away.

Ole Miss (6-1) made 6 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws while the Trojans were 6 of 17 with one free throw in the fourth quarter. The Rebels ended 18 of 48 (37.5%) from the field and 18 of 23 from the line.

Faith Lee had 16 points for the Trojans (0-5) and Jayla Brooks added 10. They made just 1 of 8 3-pointers and shot 36% but were only 6 of 7 from the foul line.

The Rebels had trouble getting their offense untracked but their defense made up for that and they had a 26-15 lead at the half.

While only shooting 35%, Ole Miss held the Trojans to 27% and doubled up on rebounds 22-11.

Tyia Singleton had half the points in an 8-0 run that helped the Rebels lead 11-5 after one quarter.

With Scott scoring seven-straight, the Ole Miss lead got up to 11 in the middle of the third quarter, but the Trojans got it back down to 35-31. It was 38-31 heading to the fourth quarter after Marija Avlijas converted a three-point play in the closing seconds.

No. 20 Louisville visits Mississippi on Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

