Parker, Nye help lead undefeated Alabama to 78-73 win over No. 20 Louisville women

KATY, Texas — Sarah Ashlee Barker led Alabama with 18 points and Aaliyah Nye scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute in leading the Crimson Tide to a 78-73 win over No. 20 Louisville on Friday in the Betty Chancellor Classic.

Barker fouled out with 1:27 to go and Louisville (4-1) tied the game with consecutive baskets. After Alabama (6-0) showed some patient ball movement, Nye hit a 3-pointer to snap the tie with 27 seconds left. Alabama finally sealed the win when Louisville's Nyla Harris was called for a foul while setting a screen and Nye made two free throws with five seconds left for the final score.

Parker was 7-of-16 and had seven rebounds. Jessica Timmons finished with 14 points and seven boards. Karly Weathers hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points with Nye and Loyal McQueen adding 12 points each. Alabama made 9 of 24 from the arc to 3 of 14 for the Cardinals.

Harris was 8-of-13 shooting and led Louisville with 18 points and eight rebounds. Sydney Taylor scored 17 points, including 12 in the third quarter when the Cardinals caught the Tide after trailing nearly the entire first half. Nina Rickards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team held a double-digit lead. There were 12 ties and nine changes. Alabama led 38-33 at halftime.

Two players fouled out, five finished with four fouls and each team took 24 free throws with Alabama making 17, one more than the Cardinals.

Alabama continues play in the three-day event against Gonzaga while Louisville will take on Liberty in games Saturday.

__ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here