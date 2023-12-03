SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Collins sparks Virginia Tech over Louisville 75-68 in ACC opener

Virginia Tech's MJ Collins (2) has his shot blocked by Louisville's Tre White, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Credit: AP/MATT GENTRY

By The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sophomore MJ Collins came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points to help Virginia Tech hold off Louisville 75-68 in an early Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams on Sunday.

Collins made 5 of 10 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers and all seven of his free throws for the Hokies (6-3). He added four rebounds and four assists. Lynn Kidd had 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting, while Hunter Cattoor scored 12.

Skyy Clark led the Cardinals (4-4) with 16 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Mike James, Tre White and freshman reserve Ty-Laur Johnson scored 10 points apiece. James added nine rebounds and four assists, while White had four assists and three steals.

James hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 to help Louisville take a 31-30 lead into halftime. Kidd and Cattoor both scored eight to keep Virginia Tech close.

Kidd scored six points in an 8-0 run to begin the second half to give Virginia Tech the lead. Louisville battled back and two Huntley-Hatfield free throws pulled the Cardinals within 67-66 with 1:58 remaining. The Hokies hit 8 of 10 foul shots from there to hold on for the victory.

Virginia Tech will host Valparaiso on Saturday. Louisville travels to play DePaul on Saturday.

Louisville's JJ Traynor (12) shoots over Virginia Tech's Mekhi Long (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Credit: AP/MATT GENTRY

