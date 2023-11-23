Norris scores 20, Loyola Chicago closes on 14-2 run to beat Boston College 71-68

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Braden Norris scored 20 points, including five in a closing 14-2 run, and Loyola Chicago rallied to defeat Boston College 71-68 in the consolation game of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Thursday.

Two free throws by Jaeden Zackery put the Eagles up 66-67 with just under four minutes to go but they missed their next seven shots until Devin McGlockton got a basket on a goaltend with 10.2 seconds left that made it 70-68.

Norris, who opened the season with 16 straight made free throws, made 1 of 2 with 8.8 remaining but Quinten Post missed a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds.

Norris had four free throws in the 13-0 run and Miles Rubin had a pair of baskets. His jumper at 58.8 seconds, gave the Ramblers a 68-66 lead after Des Watson had hit a 3 to tie it.

Jayden Dawson scored a 14 points for the Ramblers (3-3), who went 13 of 29 (45%) from 3-point range and 9 of 24 (37.5%). Norris went 5 of 7 on 3s..

Post finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (4-2), who went 4 of 23 behind the arc and shot 42% overall. McGlockton added 13 points. Boston College dominated the paint 42-14.

Norris hit four 3-pointers on five attempts in the first half to help the Ramblers take a 35-30 lead. Both teams had 12 field goals but Loyola was 7 of 16 behind the arc — compared to 5 of 12 inside — and the Eagles were 2 of 12.

Loyola Chicago center Miles Rubin (24) shoots under pressure from Boston College forward Quinten Post (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Loyola Chicago won 71-68. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Both teams managed a five-point lead until Loyola's Watson drilled a 3-pointer and followed with a jumper before Jalen Quinn's layup pushed a one-point lead to 35-27. In the closing seconds Chas Kelly III knocked down a 3 for the Eagles.

Boston College goes to Vanderbilt on Wednesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Ramblers are home against Chicago State on Tuesday.

