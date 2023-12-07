SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Gregory scores 16, Lee 15 and No. 13 Kansas State rolls to 101-39 win over McNeese State

By The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Gabby Gregory scored 16 points, Ayoka Lee added 15 and No. 13 Kansas State coasted to a 101-39 win over McNeese State on Wednesday night.

Gisela Sanchez added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Wildcats (8-1). Brylee Glenn had 11 points and five steals. Gregory surpassed 1,500 points for her career.

Alva Mofalk and Emily Tenbrock both had 10 points for the Cowgirls (3-6), who shot 26%, were outrebounded 58-27 and had 24 turnovers.

McNeese State went 2 of 17 in the first quarter and fell behind 18-4, even though the Wildcats were 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

After scoring the last seven points of the first quarter, Kansas State scored the first 20 points, starting with Gregory's 3-pointer and three-point play. Gregory also had another jumper and Glenn scored nine points, giving her 11 at the break, with the score 46-16.

The Wildcats scored the first 12 points in the third quarter and outscored the Cowgirls 30-12.

Kansas State plays Missouri in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Saturday.

