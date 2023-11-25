SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Villanova endures Memphis' big run, wins 79-63 for Battle 4 Atlantis championship

Villanova's Justin Moore with his MVP trophy after Villanova's championship...

Villanova's Justin Moore with his MVP trophy after Villanova's championship win during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Credit: AP/Tim Aylen

By The Associated Press

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — TJ Bamba scored 13 points and all of Villanova's starters scored in double figures in beating Memphis 79-63 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Friday.

Villanova used a 12-0 run late in the first half to lead by as many as 30 and led by 35 midway through the second half. At that point, Memphis, which shot just 15% in the first half, responded with a press and 21 unanswered points on 9-of-11 shooting led by Jahvon Quinerly's nine points to get within 14 with 4 1/2 minutes to go before the monster rally ended.

Justin Moore, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon scored 11 points each and Mark Armstrong had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats (6-1) made 13 of 35 3-point attempts, three apiece from Bamba and Moore. Burton had a game-high nine rebounds.

David Jones scored 13 points, Quinery 12 and Caleb Mills 10 for the Tigers (5-1), who made only 7 of 25 from the arc.

