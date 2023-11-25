Villanova endures Memphis' big run, wins 79-63 for Battle 4 Atlantis championship

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — TJ Bamba scored 13 points and all of Villanova's starters scored in double figures in beating Memphis 79-63 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament on Friday.

Villanova used a 12-0 run late in the first half to lead by as many as 30 and led by 35 midway through the second half. At that point, Memphis, which shot just 15% in the first half, responded with a press and 21 unanswered points on 9-of-11 shooting led by Jahvon Quinerly's nine points to get within 14 with 4 1/2 minutes to go before the monster rally ended.

Justin Moore, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon scored 11 points each and Mark Armstrong had 10 for Villanova. The Wildcats (6-1) made 13 of 35 3-point attempts, three apiece from Bamba and Moore. Burton had a game-high nine rebounds.

David Jones scored 13 points, Quinery 12 and Caleb Mills 10 for the Tigers (5-1), who made only 7 of 25 from the arc.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here