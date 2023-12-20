SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Viktor Lakhin scores 18 points to help Cincinnati cruise past Merrimack 65-49

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati to a 65-49 victory over Merrimack on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati (9-2) never trailed, had a double-digit lead for most of the second half and improved to 8-0 at home.

Lakhin was 8 of 14 from the floor and had seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Simas Lukosius added 11 points for the Bearcats. Jamille Reynolds, a Temple transfer who made his Cincinnati debut on Saturday in an 82-68 loss at Dayton, added seven points to go with 11 rebounds.

Jordan Derkack scored 18 points and made three 3-pointers but had seven turnovers for Merrimack (5-7). Derkack scored 10 points during a 12-2 run that pulled the Warriors to 49-42 with 5:49 to play, but they did not get closer.

Cincinnati opened on a 23-9 run and led 27-17 at the break. Lakhin scored eight first-half points and Reynolds added five with six rebounds, and the pair combined for three of the Bearcats' five dunks in the half.

Merrimack was just 4-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line after Cincinnati allowed Dayton to shoot 30 free throws.

Cincinnati hosts Stetson on Friday. Merrimack plays Bucknell at home on Friday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME