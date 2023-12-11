SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Juwan Gary scores 20 to help Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70

Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher, third from left, dribbles downcourt against Michigan State's Jaden Akins, second from left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Brice Williams scored all his 14 points in the second half and Nebraska beat Michigan State 77-70 Sunday night.

Keisei Tominaga hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Nebraska (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and C.J. Wilcher scored 10. Rienk Mast added eight points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Gary scored in the lane and Williams hit a 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 67-65 lead before Malik Hall made to free throw to tie the score with 2 minutes to play. Tominaga answered with two foul shots to put the Cornhuskers back in front 14 seconds later and, after Hall missed a 3-point shot on the other end, Mast scored in the paint before Williams hit two free throws to make it 73-67 with 39 seconds left.

Hall made 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and led Michigan State (4-5, 0-2) with 22 points. Tyson Walker scored 17 points, A.J. Hoggard 12 and Jaden Akins 10.

The Spartans have lost three of their last four. They sandwiched losses to then-No. 3 and currently top-ranked Arizona and No. 23 Wisconsin around an 86-55 win over Georgia Southern on Nov. 28.

Gary took a steal the other way for a layup to open the second half and spark an 11-2 run that gave Nebraska a 42-36 lead — its biggest of the game until Williams capped the scoring with 25 seconds left — when Tominaga hit a 3-pointer with 16:30 to play.

Nebraska had lost back-to-back games to then-No. 15 Creighton and at Minnesota following a seven-game win streak to open the season.

Nebraska's Sam Hoiberg, left, and Michigan State's Mady Sissoko (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Credit: AP/Rebecca S. Gratz

Michigan State plays No. 6 Baylor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday. Nebraska is off for a week before a road game against Kansas State on Dec. 17.

