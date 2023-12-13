No. 18 Louisville women beat Morehead State 74-48 for sixth straight victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nyla Harris and Olivia Cochran each scored 16 points and No. 18 Louisville beat Morehead State 74-48 on Wednesday for its sixth straight victory.

Cochran, who became the 33rd player in program history to reach 1,000 career points on Sunday, also grabbed 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Harris added nine rebounds as the Cardinals had a 47-39 edge on the glass.

Kiki Jefferson added 12 points for Louisville (10-1).

Cochran and Harris had 12 points apiece in the first half to help Louisville build a 41-22 lead. Morehead State was within 16-14 after the opening 10 minutes, but the Cardinals took charge with a 19-2 run to close the half.

Veronica Charles scored 15 points for Morehead State (4-6). Melissa Secchiaroli, averaging 10.2 points per game, was held to five points.

It was the 28th meeting between the programs, with the previous matchup coming in the 2008-09 season. Louisville overcame 34 turnovers in that game for a 66-38 victory.

Louisville, which finished a three-game homestand, travels to play No. 17 UConn on Saturday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here