Prince, Conner combine for 43 points and No. 25 TCU women roll past Mount St. Mary's 87-34

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sedona Prince had 22 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and three blocks, Madison Conner added 21 points and No. 25 TCU rolled past Mount St. Mary's 87-34 on Friday night.

TCU (13-0), which broke into the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since Feb. 24, 2020, went undefeated in nonconference play for the first time in program history — with the only Power 5 opponent being Nebraska on Nov. 25. The Horned Frogs are riding a program record 13-game winning streak.

TCU led 40-14 at halftime, behind 13 points apiece from Conner and Prince.

TCU scored the opening 17 points of the game and led 23-5 entering the second quarter as Mount St. Mary's was just 2 of 16 from the field. Conner scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes, going 5 of 9 from the field.

The Horned Frogs added a 15-0 run, with six points from Prince, in the second quarter for a 29-point lead. Mount St. Mary's made three field goals in the second quarter — all from 3-point range. The Mountaineers shot just 16.1% from the field in the first half and got outrebounded 27-12.

Mount St. Mary's shot 1 for 16 in the third and trailed 71-17.

Agnes Emma-Nnopu also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaliyah Roberson added 10 points and eight boards for TCU. Jaden Owens, who had 14 points and 10 assists in a 96-56 win on Wednesday, did not play.

Jessica Tomasetti led Mount St. Mary’s (3-8) with 12 points.

TCU hosts BYU on Dec. 30 in a Big 12 opener for both teams.

