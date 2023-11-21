SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Keller scores 18 points, Marsh has double-double and Oklahoma State beats New Orleans 96-68

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Freshman reserve Jamyron Keller scored 18 points and made four 3-pointers, Mike Marsh added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Oklahoma pulled away midway through the second half to beat New Orleans 96-68 on Monday night.

Oklahoma State (2-3) never trailed and closed on a 31-8 run. Keller scored eight points and John-Michael Wright added six during the stretch. New Orleans was scoreless for nearly five minutes before Jordan Johnson’s three free throws ended the drought with 3:45 to play.

Javon Small added 16 points and Eric Dailey Jr. had 14 for the Cowboys, which shot 58% (36 of 62) from the floor and made 10 of 29 (34.5%) from long range. Wright finished with 11 points and Marsh made one of the Cowboys' six dunks.

Johnson scored 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting and made three 3s for New Orleans (2-2). Tyson Jackson added 15 points. The Privateers pulled within 61-58 with 10:15 to play.

Oklahoma State hosts Houston Christian on Friday. New Orleans plays Saturday against North Dakota in the Central Arkansas Classic.

