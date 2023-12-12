SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Williams scores 28 to lead San Francisco over New Orleans 85-72

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Marcus Williams scored 28 points and San Francisco beat New Orleans 85-72 on Monday night.

Williams made 11 of 21 shots with two 3-pointers for the Dons (7-3), adding four assists. Stefan Todorovic had 13 points and Ndewedo Newbury scored 12. Jonathan Mogbo totaled 10 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Jordan Johnson had 28 points to lead the Privateers (4-6). He made 8 of 15 shots with two 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws. Tyson Jackson scored 18 with five rebounds. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 12 points and five boards.

