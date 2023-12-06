SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Isaac McKneely hits 6 3-pointers, scores 22 points in Virginia's 77-47 rout of N.C. Central

By The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Isaac McKneely matched career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points as Virginia routed North Carolina Central 77-47 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

McKneely shot 8 of 11 from the floor and made 6 of 8 from long range before leaving the game with 10:28 remaining. McKneely also had six 3-pointers and 22 points in the Cavaliers' previous game, an 84-62 win over Syracuse in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday.

Leon Bond III scored 14 points and Elijah Gertrude added 13 for Virginia (8-1), which shot 54% (32 of 59) from the field and outrebounded the Eagles 40-30. Gertrude's step-back jumper gave the Cavaliers a 39-point lead with 5:22 to play.

Perry Smith Jr. scored 12 points, Guy Fauntleroy added 11 and Josh Smith had 10 for NCCU (4-6).

Virginia opened on a 12-4 run and led 31-13 with 8:35 left in the first half, but the teams combined for just 14 points to close out the half with the Cavaliers ahead 41-17. McKneely scored 14 points with four 3s and Bond had nine points.

Virginia has over a week off before hosting Northeastern on Dec. 16. NCCU plays at Radford on Saturday.

