Kierra Adams's layup lifts Florida Gulf Coast past No. 18 North Carolina 65-64

By The Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. — Kierra Adams got to the basket for a layup with seven seconds left to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 65-64 upset win over No. 18 North Carolina Sunday as the Eagles claimed third place at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament.

North Carolina lost a 63-56 showdown with No. 16 Kansas State in the tournament semifinals.

The Eagles took a four-point lead to start the fourth quarter, but Deja Kelly scored six straight points on two jumpers and a pair of free throws and the Tar Heels led 58-55 with 7:32 left. Dolly Cairns hit from deep to tie the game at 61-61 with just over four minutes to play, but Maria Gakdeng scored at the basket and Kayla McPherson added the second of two free throws to give the Tar Heels a 64-61 lead with 3:45 left. It would be their final points of the game. Cairns had a layup with 3:33 left to get the Eagles within a point.

Cairns was 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, and hit all four of her free throws to lead FGCU (5-2). Maddie Antenucci added 15 points.

Kelly missed two free throws and a pair of jumpers in the final three minutes but finished with 24 points and six rebounds to lead North Carolina (5-2). Gakdeng had 22 points and nine rebounds.

