No. 3 NC State stays undefeated, beats No. 22 Florida State in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State’s River Baldwin scored 21 points against her former team before leaving with an injury and the third-ranked Wolfpack pulled out an 88-80 overtime win over No. 22 Florida State on Thursday night.

Aziaha James had 18 points, Zoe Brooks scored 15 and Saniya Rivers posted 12 points for the Wolfpack (14-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who defeated a Top 25 team for the third time this season. N.C. State made only three 3-point baskets, but two came in overtime from Hayes and James.

Ta’Niya Latson poured in 30 points for the third game in a row for Florida State (11-4, 2-1), which overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit. O’Mariah Gordon had 15 points and Makayla Timpson added 13.

N.C. State’s 63-51 lead from early in the fourth quarter shrunk to 67-64 on Gordon’s 3-pointer. The second of Latson’s back-to-back drives for baskets made it 72-70, and her two free throws with 1:01 left tied it.

James scored on a move into the lane and Latson matched it. Neither team got a shot to the rim on its final possessions of regulation, which ended at 74-all.

Baldwin had drawn five offensive fouls before falling to the floor with 42 seconds to play in the third quarter. The fifth-year senior center was assisted off the court and didn’t return. Her ACC high for points had been 12 in the Wolfpack’s previous game at Virginia.

N.C. State led 59-51 entering the fourth quarter after a couple of huge third-quarter momentum swings.

Florida State opened the second half on an 11-2 run to grab a 45-42 lead. The Wolfpack responded, with Collins draining a 3 and Brooks scoring in transition to push N.C. State to a 54-48 edge.

Baldwin, in her second N.C. State season after three years with the Seminoles, shot 8 for 11 in the first half. She was averaging 10.5 points per game entering the game.

The Wolfpack used 52.9% first-half shooting from the field to lead 40-34 despite going without a 3-point basket. Baldwin had 12 of N.C. State’s first 20 points.

Latson, who scored 30 points in each of Florida State’s two previous games, was 3-for-11 from the field in the opening half.

Florida State’s most recent win over a top 5 team came in February 2021 against then-No. 3 Louisville.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles had a strong fourth quarter and the last shot in regulation. They weren’t able to carry that momentum to overtime, falling for the first time in three true road games this season.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack got into the lane enough to create offensive chances after Baldwin departed. There were enough shaky stretches for concern, but challenges like this will come in conference play.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Sunday at Clemson.

N.C. State: Sunday at No. 13 Virginia Tech.