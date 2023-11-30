SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Westbeld and Marshall each score 15 as No. 18 Notre Dame tops No. 20 Lady Vols in ACC/SEC Challenge.

By The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Maddy Westbeld had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Natalija Marshall added 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Notre Dame rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat No. 20 Tennessee 74-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Notre Dame trailed 45-29 with 7:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Irish went on a 15-3 run to get within 50-48 before Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell closed the frame by completing a three-point play with 1.7 seconds left for a five-point lead entering the fourth.

Anna DeWolfe scored with 4:25 remaining in the fourth to give Notre Dame its first lead, 62-61, since it was 9-8 midway through the first frame. KK Bransford spun into the lane and sank a shot with 47.7 seconds left to give Notre Dame the lead for good.

Westbeld made two free throws with 10.8 left before grabbing a defensive rebound at the other end. She added another free throws and freshman Hannah Hidalgo made a steal at the buzzer.

Hidalgo scored 13 points, Bransford had 12 and DeWolfe 11 for Notre Dame (6-1). Hidalgo had five assists of her seven assists in the third quarter to help Notre Dame outscore Tennessee 23-16.

The Irish shot 43% from the field despite going 0 for 9 from distance.

Powell finished with 14 points for Tennessee (4-3). Destinee Wells added 13 points, Jewel Spear had 11 and Karoline Striplin 10. Rickea Jackson did not play.

Tennessee led 37-25 at halftime after holding Notre Dame to 27% shooting.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame has a week off before hosting Lafayette on Dec. 6.

Tennessee plays its fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent, and fifth overall this season, on Sunday against No. 16 Ohio State. The Lady Vols lost 71-57 to No. 21 Indiana last week followed by a 76-73 victory over No. 22 Oklahoma.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME