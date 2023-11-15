SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Anderson scores 20, Ball State routs Oakland City 92-51

By The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. — Jalin Anderson scored 20 points to lead Ball State to a 92-51 victory over Oakland City on Tuesday night.

Anderson made 8 of 12 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cardinals (3-0), adding five rebounds and three assists. Mickey Pearson Jr. hit 7 of 8 free throws and scored 12. Freshmen Trent Middleton and Joey Brown added 11 points apiece off the bench.

Sam Muller led the Mighty Oaks with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

