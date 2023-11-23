St. Rose scores 26, Princeton rolls to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma women in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Madison St. Rose matcher her career-high with 26 points, Kaitlyn Chen added 20 and Princeton rolled to a 77-63 win over No. 22 Oklahoma at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

St. Rose opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers and after a 3 by Oklahoma's Nevaeh Tot the Tigers reeled off 11 points, four by Chen and the last five by Mari Bickley for a 17-3 lead.

Skye Belker added 10 points for Princeton (4-1), which beat a ranked team for the fourth time in program history. The Tigers shot 48% and outrebounded the Sooners 50-37, piling up 20 second-chance points and posting a 46-28 advantage on points in the paint. Ellie Mitchell had 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals to go with six points.

The Sooners (5-1), who haven't been since 6-0 since the 2010-11 season, came in averaging 89.8 points a game on 49.5% shooting. They finished the loss at 35% and were better from 3-point range, 9 of 25 (36%) than inside the arc (33%).

Aubrey Joens had 13 points and Tot 11 for Oklahoma.

St. Rose opened the second quarter with a jumper for a 25-7 lead but a 10-0 run, five by Tot, had the Sooners within four. The Tigers built it back to 38-29 at the half.

St. Rose went off in the third quarter, hitting 7 of 10 shots for 15 points and the Tigers pushed the lead to 63-47 entering the fourth quarter. The lead reached 21 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Sooners plays No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday and Princeton plays No. 21 Indiana to wrap up the tournament.

