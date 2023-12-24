UMass rolls past Old Dominion 87-65 for 5th place at Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU — Josh Cohen scored 28 points and Massachusetts breezed to an 87-65 victory over Old Dominion in Sunday's fifth-place game at the Diamond Head Classic.

Cohen made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Minutemen (8-3). Matt Cross contributed 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Jayden Ndjigue and Keon Thompson both scored nine and combined for nine rebounds.

Tyrone Williams totaled 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting to lead the Monarchs (4-8). Chaunce Jenkins scored 13. Freshman Vasean Allette pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cohen had 14 points by halftime and UMass took a 41-28 advantage into the locker room.

UMass returns home to play Siena on Saturday. Old Dominion will host South Alabama on Saturday in a Sun Belt Conference opener.

